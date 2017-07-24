Sat. July 22, 2017 e-dition
July 21, 2017 9:35 pm·
- Tweet
Latest UK news from the BBC
- Consultation on changing legal gender to be launched
- Scot shot in chest hours before Philippines wedding
- Downton Abbey railway carriages ruined by vandals
- Luton Airport arrest as 'man tried to open aircraft door'
- Generation Game to be brought back with Mel and Sue
- Female stars call on BBC 'to sort gender pay gap now'
- Rashan Jermaine Charles dies after Hackney police pursuit
- Brexit: Liam Fox sets election deadline for EU transition
- Dozens of job offers for girl fined for lemonade stand
- Injured walker rescued in Fisherfield Forest after crawling for hours