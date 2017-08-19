Meet A Member: Domenique Fragale

Meet Domenique Fragale from Lincolnshire and Chiswick, West London, who moved to LA a year and a half ago to pursue acting, modeling and further her writing career as a professional published Content Writer for Spotlight magazine.

Was there a particular reason you chose LA?

I’m dual citizenship (my mum was born in California and my father’s Italian) so I was asked to perform in the Drama UK LA Showcase at the Theatre Of Arts in Hollywood back in November 2015. After, I was approached to be represented by the brilliant Gary Reichman (also a fellow Brit) with Media Artists Group and since I graduated from the Arts Educational School in London that August, nothing was holding me back from moving out here. I packed my bags and made the decision to get on the next flight out in January.

What do you miss most from home?

Coming from an Italian background, family plays a big part in my life – I miss my friends of course and home-cooked roasts, cups of tea and reliable public transport (I still try to walk as much as I can here and people think I’m crazy!) One of my favourite parts about living in London is walking along the Southbank to the National Theatre. As soon as I go back home I always make sure I book two or three shows as soon as I can!

What was your first impression of LA and has it changed since?

I didn’t realize how big Los Angeles actually is as well as the huge opportunities you can come across every day if you keep your eyes open. With the power of social media, if you have the drive to put yourself out there and approach people, you can make the work for yourself. There are new people to meet, connections to make and projects to be a part of every day – you just have to keep the determination up.

I love the culture over here too; you meet people from all over the world with completely different backstories that not only open your eyes to the world but also can inspire you with stories. I have met notable actors just from a coffee shop queue, to a being a host and making small talk with prestigious screenwriters that led to further doors opening for me – being able to interview them, write up articles on their careers and publishing their stories as a Content Writer in Spotlight, offering advice to fellow industry member readers.

Last but certainly not least, dating scene here is pretty crazy! My roommate and I have a joke that you can see an actor on television, match with them on Bumble and then date them that very evening. I guess that’s also the deadly beauty of meeting new individuals every day in this city!

What do you find the biggest difference is living here versus London?

I was born and raised in a small farming town in Lincolnshire. My family home is surrounded by farmlands with cows, sheep and tractors so nature is a massive difference over here! The theatre scene is also extremely contrasting to how it is in London with the West End. There are some astounding theatre companies that I have been fortunate to have been a part of over in LA but they’re not credited enough. They’re usually little gems in the wall that need to be discovered and I wish there was more of an opportunity for plays and thespians to be given a chance to be seen. I do love the fact that there is always something new to discover and do in the city, be it a new hiking trail, a pop up restaurant, markets and beaches. I don’t think there’s enough time in the world to be able to get everything done and seen that I want to do whilst I’m over here!

Do you have a hidden gem in LA that you want to share with us?

The Forest Lawn Memorial in Glendale is absolutely beautiful. The old churches were built replicating Medieval English monuments and you’re able to visit the final resting places of Hollywood greats, read quotes from ‘The Gardener’ and sculptor that leave you astounded and humbled to be able to view the graceful rolling hills over the LA skyline.

The LA Rooftop Cinema Club is a dream for all movie lovers. London offers the same rooftop or underground movie viewing experience but there’s something about watching a classic on the rooftop next to Hollywood Boulevard with the stars glistening above that make you feel humbled to be in the City Of Angels. Also keep a look out for special events at Laemmle’s cinema, Noho. They have periods of playing old Hollywood classics, with trivia beforehand where you can win free movie tickets and learn something new about that classic black and white.

For letting loose after a hard grafting week I definitely recommend La Descarga bar. It’s a Havana style speakeasy, where the first moment you enter you’re met with a surprise entry style and transported into 50’s Cuba with a live band, burlesque dancers and salsa lessons.

What would you suggest to others who are thinking about making the move here?

Try not to get distracted and keep a firm grip in mind of what you want to achieve whilst out here. It’s so easy to get distracted by the glitz, glamour and everything that goes on in this City. I’m a big believer in letting loose and enjoying ‘you time’, whatever that is for you, but make sure you leave time for work as well. You only live once and time out here flies by, so make sure you make the most of it and give it your all. Also don’t let others affect your way of thinking. There are a lot of fake people in this world, LA is in for that – so don’t let anyone ever get you to believe that you’re not good enough for that role or psych you out of it! Believe me they’re only behaving in such a childish manner to make themselves feel better. You already did the hard part of making the decision to move out here; the rest of the journey is a one-person ticket for you to make use of.

Lots of our members join our group Brits in LA seeking out words of wisdom – what is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

‘Keep your eyes forward and your mind focused; be selfish at times but always kind – the people you meet on the way up are the same people you meet on the way down.’

Lastly, how can we find out more about you? Are you working on anything at the moment?

I just returned from Hannover Comic Con in Germany, promoting the Netflix and streaming TV show ‘Universe Of Gods’, based on the best-selling German novel ‘Kernstaub’, as well as wrapping on a guest role for ‘Married With Secrets’, a leading role on indie film festival entry feature ‘My Best Friend’s Famous’ with Four Eighteen Films and a nationwide commercial for EE phone network, with Apple Music, in the United Kingdom, opposite the great Kevin Bacon.

www.domeniquefragale.com

Twitter: @domeniquex

Instagram: @domenique.fragale

Facebook: @domeniquefragaleactress

Headshot cpation Danny Meija