Meet a Member: Chris O’Neill

Meet Chris O’Neill from Leeds who moved to LA 5 years ago to pursue a career in film as an actor, writer and director.

Was there a particular reason you chose LA?

I went to university in San Francisco and had lots of friends from LA, so I came down to visit and fell madly in love with the vibe, the people and the energy. I was supposed to be here for a week and stayed for three months, couch surfing. When I left to go back to England I felt like I was being separated from a beloved. Couldn’t wait to get back- and did so as soon as possible.

What do you miss most from home?

Decent curry, Gregg’s pasties and the British sense of humour. I make my own curry and provide the sense of humour but there is no substitute for a Gregg’s steak bake or chicken pasty. Anyone who’s been to Gregg’s will know what I mean.

What was your first impression of LA and has it changed since?

It was a place that offered the opportunity to do whatever you want. People were not holding you back but encouraging you to go after your goals. This was very much an about-face from what I was used to in Leeds. And being British, people took me seriously – another thing I was not used to. What’s changed is the excitement people seemed to have before and there seems to be a dying of that light. I hear more excuses now for things not being done and very few reasons for doing it. I find this ironic, because in the arena of film and entertainment in general, there’s more platforms and access and ability to do something than every before. The trick is – and always has been – finding an audience. This is what’s changed- and Lyft being around to get you anywhere anytime.

What do you find the biggest difference is living here versus Leeds?

The accents for one thing. The diversity in people and backgrounds. The fact you can go out at any time and find something somewhere to see or do. I also find it much less violent and intimidating than Leeds. There’s nowhere I’ve been afraid to go in this town.

Do you have a hidden gem in LA that you want to share with us?

Octopus Sushi in Encino. Best sushi in LA hands down. Happy hour starts at 8.30. Go.

What would you suggest to others who are thinking about making the move here?

Stop thinking about it and just do it. If you can, put some pounds away to turn into dollars and get out here if it’s where you’re being pulled to. You’ll know when you leave if you really want to come back as by then it will be in your blood and become part of your DNA. Or you’ll hate it and never want to see it again. In this sense, it’s not unlike Marmite.

Lots of our members join our group Brits in LA seeking out words of wisdom – what is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Not to think too much about things and get out of your head. It’s mental quicksand and you can get stuck in there forever.

Lastly, how can we find out more about you? Are you working on anything at the moment?

I am working on my second film as actor/writer/director called HEADSHOTS. It’s a female driven horror thriller about a young British actress who comes to LA to be a star and crosses paths with a serial killer using her acting class to find victims.