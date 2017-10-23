Ron Jeremy: at the Cat, on the fiddle….

Sandro Monetti’s special presentation of the giant Ketel One vodka bottle, to Ron Jeremy after he entertained the Cat and Fiddle full house, with his musical stylings on the violin, with his rendition of Scotland the Brave.

Another unforgettable night at the Cat as Ron Jeremy gets his violin out and fiddles for the full house – winning a giant bottle in gratitude of the giant entertainment he provides with weekly musical performances after each Brits in LA trivia game. Thanks for the pics Frank and well done to The Doctor’s Companions on their second victory in the last eight weeks.