BABC LA host breakfast with the new C-G

AS REGULAR readers will know, there’s a new British Consul-General in town, and members of the British American Business Council and guests will get a chance to meet the new man, Michael Howells, at an upcoming breakfast event at the Fairmont Miramar & Bungalows in Santa Monica. The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 16th and tickets are available at babcla.org.

And don’t forget the upcoming BABC LA Annual Christmas luncheon, scheduled for Friday, December 8th also at the Fairmont. This is always one of the best events in the local British calendar and draws hundreds of guests each year.

Mike Brewer and Ant Anstead, stars of the hit TV series WHEELER DEALERS, will host this year’s luncheon and will be joined by other performers including Robert Picardo of Star Trek and many other films. As always, the event will feature a cornucopia of silent auction items and grand raffle prizes. Not to mention their traditional toy drive benefitting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Reserve your ticket by visiting babcla.org.