Westside or Hollywood? Where to get your Brit on this New Year’s Eve

THERE ARE plenty of good options to welcome in the New Year on Sunday, and if you want to see in British/Irish New Year in traditional fashion at 4pm, you’d better arrive early at the King’s Head in Santa Monica, which is expected to be jammed to the rafters, as usual. Their New Year’s celebrations will include a DJ, snow machines, bagpipes, live coverage from London and a champagne toast. And if you’ve got the stamina, you can do it all again eight hours later when the local clock strikes midnight. The iconic local Brirish pub is located on Second Street and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Up in Hollywood there are a couple of options but your best bet is the Cat & Fiddle on Highland Avenue where British DJ Michael Quarterman (whom you may remember from his stints on the ‘Breakfast with the Beatles’ radio show) will be spinning quintessentially British songs from 3.00pm and will be ringing in the New Year at 4.00pm. Later the pub will have a magician to wow the crowd and music from DJ David to welcome in the American New Year at midnight. The pub is located at 742 N. Highland just north of Melrose Avenue.