Stargazing with Annie Shaw

ARIES: If you are interested love is in the air – sooner then later. This can be lovers or family. Either way enjoy this time frame. Mars your boss is in your opposite sign and though this could slow things down in work or business, not to worry it is happening.

TAUR US: Your finances (or lack thereof) could a problem this week. Try not to freak out as it is all temporary anyway. Health situations will also arise due to Mars in Libra. Be wise and keep a handle on your emotions and it will feel better by mid-week.

GEMINI: You would be wise not to use up all your energy next week as then your boss planet Mercury is strolling faster, so whatever energy – good or negative – you are holding onto will want to escape. This is not good for your health if you are less then truthful to yourself or another.

CAN CER: You may be letting go of what you consider the past. It may seem that way to you, however look back over the last few weeks and take stock of what worked and what did not. LEO: You may have felt be a little moody this past week, this is because the sun is in the air sign of Libra. Take stock of what you have achieved and what you are wishing for the next few weeks. Chances are you will get pretty much what you want.

VIR GO: This past week or so for you has not been as forward-moving as you need to be. This is because everything seems overwhelming to you, however next week starts out better. You will be glad to see much better results soon.

LIB RA: This is a time to show the world your business side, the side that you don’t often display to one and all. However you have achieved a certain amount of attention lately. This is the beginning of your new year so play your cards right to start it well. Happy Birthday.

SCOR PIO: You have had some difficult life cycles recently, indeed for several months for some. This week ahead will start a very blessed time when Jupiter moves into your life for a whole year. Work and relationship opportunities are gearing up for you.

SAG ITTARIUS: This week ahead use your head (not your heart) to move through any uneasy situation, especially family matters. There some undercurrents of which you may not be aware. C Change will manifest these next few days.

CAP RICORN: There will be changes coming soon so do not rock any boats this coming week. Be prepared is give way somewhat. Do not take anything seriously unless you have too. Not to put too much pressure on you, or anyone else, is the best way to deal forward.

AQU ARIUS: Some good news is on its way. This may be in more than one area. Just make sure your everyday life is in order before you take on anything else. Finances are still in not as you want, however by mid week its looking much more positive.

PISCES: You should surround yourself with people who only have your best and highest good at heart these next few days. You are very intuitive usually and you will get to use it for a dear friend soon. The next couple of weeks lay low and by the month’s end it’s time for fun galore.