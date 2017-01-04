Brits in LA
Hidden Mexico: the perfect end to an imperfect yearDecember 31, 2016Greetings Britlings! This week’s column comes to you from one of Mexico’s hidden
Meet a Member: Archie GalbraithDecember 24, 2016Meet Archie Galbraith, who hails from a tiny village near Glasgow named Lochwinnoch, and who moved
The quiet bliss of LA at ChristmasDecember 24, 2016Are you staying in town for the holidays? If so you are in for a treat. Los Angeles becomes a ghost
- Season’s Greetings to one and all…
- Meet a Member: David McManley
- Our Crimbo bash: celebrating, British style, in the heart of Hollywood
Local News
Burns Night supper set for Sportsman’s LodgeDecember 31, 2016THE LOS ANGELES chapter of the St. Andrew’s Society will host its 2017 Robert Burns Supper on
Global adventurer Rosie completes cross country jaunt in LADecember 31, 2016Rosie Swale-Pope: another Great Brit global adventurer Manhattan Beach: Global adventurer
Derby lass named top local mixologistNovember 4, 2016Congratulations to Derbyshire export Gabriella Mlynarczyk, named as one of LA’s top bartenders
- St. Andrews Day Dinner in North Hollywood
- Johnny Marr book signing set for Vista Theatre
- Kirkin’ O’ the Tartans set for Sunday
Blogs and Columns
Declutter for a simpler, more productive 2017December 31, 2016In today’s blog, we will discuss something that we often cover in our talks here at The Body Camp
Stargazing with Annie ShawDecember 31, 2016A VERY BLESSED AND HEALTHY NEW YEAR FOR ALL IN 2017 AND A VERY BIG GOOD BYE TO 2016. ARIES: Its
This holiday season: learn to say no.December 24, 2016“Commitment is an exclusionary process”. Quite an interesting statement…but what does it
- The Man with Two Brains: and how it applies to us all
- Get the PH right: what alkaline and acid mean for your health
- Ten Commandments: Ten strategies to lose weight without deprivation
Entertainment
‘Victoria’ debuts on PBS January 15thDecember 31, 2016JANUARY in California traditionally means settling down in front of the telly every Sunday night
Oh yes it is! Panto returns to the Pasadena with A Cinderella ChristmasNovember 25, 2016Casting complete for latest Lythgoe production THE FESTIVE season is almost upon us and what kind
American Pastoral: right to the heart of it.October 31, 2016by Debbie Lynn Elias It has long been a running banter between myself and Ewan McGregor as
- Underneath: combining the earthly and the ethereal
- Poldark makes welcome return to American shores
- Lessons for the modern world at the Theatricum Botanicum
Book Corner
Giving ‘The Innkeeper’ a warm welcome…December 31, 2016Book: The Innkeeper of Ivy Hill Exclusive interview with author Julie Klassen about her new novel,
Last Minute Gifts for the Book Lover in Your LifeDecember 24, 2016By Gabrielle Pantera Books make great last-minute gifts. You can shop in person at Barnes &
Shunned No More: Regency redemptionDecember 16, 2016Exclusive interview with author Christina McKnight for the audio book release of her novel of
- Everything Love Is: And the choices we make to find it
- Holiday Book Gift Ideas
- Marie Antoinette’s Darkest Days
Sean Borg goes LA!
Cushing resurrected – and they don’t ‘Moff’ it!December 24, 2016Star Wars villain Grand Moff Tarkin, the ‘governor’ who watches from afar as the
Craig and Bond: Never say Never – AGAIN?December 24, 2016It has been a little more than a year Spectre hit theaters and since then, the
Piers takes on Lady Gaga in latest unmissable Twitter feud!December 16, 2016Bring it on! We all know Piers Morgan is not one to mince his words…But it looks
- Night Manager leads Brit Pack at Golden Globes
- Will young Beckham’s debut single ‘Cruz’ to number one?
- Smoldering Dornan to light up the Green Lantern?
Latest E-dition
Sat. Dec. 31, 2016 e-ditionDecember 31, 2016
Sat. Dec. 24th, 2016 e-ditionDecember 24, 2016
Sat. Dec. 16, 2016 e-ditionDecember 16, 2016